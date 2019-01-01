Kevin Bobowski is Chief Marketing Officer of Act-On software, a marketing automation platform that helps marketers do the best work of their career. Previously he served as vice president of marketing at Offerpop and ExactTarget.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Kevin Bobowski is Chief Marketing Officer of Act-On software, a marketing automation platform that helps marketers do the best work of their career. Previously he served as vice president of marketing at Offerpop and ExactTarget.