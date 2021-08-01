Kevin Cook

Bull of the Day: Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Key M&A boosts sales & EPS, opens path to new business with Clinical Genomics Division

Correction Not Over: Indicators to Watch for Capitulation

Lots of bottom-callers are wishing it was over, but the pain has hardly begun.

Bull of the Day: Qualcomm (QCOM)

5G leader has strong growth ahead, despite missing the mark in an ADAS bidding war

September Swoon Just Getting Started: Dial In Your Buy Targets

Sell-off is unfolding and even a "lovey-dovey" Fed won't save it.

Bear of the Day: Okta (OKTA)

Cybersecurity identity specialist may have hit trough EPS as investors focus on sales growth

Bull of the Day: The Trade Desk (TTD)

The "CME of Advertising" launched an ad-buyer platform that wins no matter what Google does

Finding Value in a Sea of Bubbles: Stocks to Win When the Cloud Bursts

Before Tech Bubble 2.0 pops, investors have a great place to grow besides cash.

September Swoon Targets: Where to Buy the Dip

I expect a 5-7% pullback this month, so draw up plans and buy levels in your favorite stocks...

Bear of the Day: Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Sales and earnings erosion continue for this small provider of HR and insurance analytics

Bull of the Day: Paycom Software (PAYC)

Strong growth, and a Shark Tank investor, send this HCM cloud ninja to $500 and 30X sales

FinTech Unicorns: How to Spot Early Winners

The flood of FinTech IPOs is far from over, but some homework is vital to invest safely.

Bear of the Day: CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Growth in ARR and new customers couldn't offset profit guidance getting slashed

Bull of the Day: Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Software is the brains of chip design and testing, so learn why NVIDIA uses Cadence

