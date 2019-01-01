Kevin Lawrence is a fitness and nutrition expert and the CEO of Power Crunch, a line of "smart" protein products. He is a former IFBB World Bodybuilding Champion and renowned speaker and writer who is knowledgeable in exercise physiology and applied nutrition. Kevin is currently in the process of writing a book about the critical role protein plays in everyday human health.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.