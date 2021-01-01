Kevin Matras

Read This Before Your Next Trade

Whether bullish or a bit nervous, investors need to distinguish between the winners and losers in this historic market. Kevin will help put the probabilities of success on your side.

End Of Year Rally And Multiyear Boom

Stocks are poised to rally out 2021 and reach new heights in 2022 and beyond. Investors shouldn't be afraid to buy stocks making fresh highs. Kevin Matras shows how to...

Getting Ready For The Next Leg Up

The pullback has come and gone... and stocks are back on a record run. If you missed out on the previous rallies, now's your chance to capitalize on this historic...

Bull Markets, Pullbacks And Corrections

Pullbacks and corrections are not fun, but they are necessary to refresh the market before the next leg up. Kevin wants you to look at them as opportu...

Getting Ready For The Next Leg Up

Pullbacks are nothing ominous in a bull market, but just a pause before the next uptrend. Don't worry if you've missed out on the all-time highs so fa...

Stocks Poised For Record Gains On Record Growth And Stimulus

Pullbacks are nothing ominous in a bull market, but just a pause before the next uptrend. Don't worry if you've missed out on the all-time highs so fa...

