Kevin Yamazaki is the founder and CEO of Sidebench, a leading digital product and venture studio that creates custom software and apps. He works as a passionate solutions architect and product designer. Because of Yamazaki's innovations, Sidebench has a growing reputation for solving its clients' largest unique challenges through custom integrations, internal tools and consumer-facing applications.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.