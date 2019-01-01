About Kevin Young

Kevin Young is senior vice president at Continuum. Since joining Continuum in 1997, Young has been the manager for many successful and award-winning projects, including the Hundred Dollar Laptop for the MIT Media Lab. In addition, Young has focused on building strong relationships with Continuum’s Fortune 100 clients, such as Coca-Cola, Proctor & Gamble and American Express. Young’s product design successes have resulted in eight IDEA awards, two ID awards and two Red Dot awards. He is also named on 26 U.S. patents.