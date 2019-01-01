As a figure of business, technology enthusiast, and investor, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is a firm proponent of clean energy, healthy living, the humane treatment of animals, and a motivated voice for Middle East entrepreneurs. A member of Saudi Arabia's royal family, Prince Khaled was born in California and spent his youth in Riyadh under the mentorship of his father, philanthropist HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company.

Today, with holdings on five continents, Prince Khaled stands at the gateway between the Middle East’s evolving economies and the Western world. He invests in an array of successful, but diverse global businesses— from promising technology startups to established companies in the construction sector. Consistently, his focus is on ventures and ideas at the intersection of innovation and economic stability. Prince Khaled is the founder and Chairman of KBW Investments and works across several tiers and levels of the business.

In 2014, Prince Khaled founded KBW Ventures, and currently serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Focusing exclusively on venture capital, value creation and growth equity, in April 2018, KBW Ventures announced a partnership with the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and National Geographic Encounter to develop and launch up to 10 new locations with Ocean Odyssey.