Khalil Grell is an associate strategist at global brand strategy, design and experience firm Siegel+Gale , where he helps some of the world’s leading companies employ strategies that fuel unique and impactful brand experiences. Defining himself broadly as a problem-solver, he has a wide variety of experience working across consumer, healthcare, and corporate brands. Khalil received his BA from Amherst College, where he majored in Economics and Psychology. Follow him on Twitter @khalilgrell