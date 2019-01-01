Mrs. Khyati Rupani is the Founder and Head of Balance Nutrition.

Balance Nutrition is one of the fastest growing health tech startups of India. The startup believes that losing weight and attaining good health should be an enjoyable process rather than being a stressed one. Headed by Khyati and Vishal Rupani, the company uses a proprietary digital platform to deliver programs for weight loss, PCOS, Thyroid management, Cholesterol, diabetes management and such other lifestyle disorders. It used technology to design and deliver custom made programs and experience both that suit the customers’ existing lifestyle. As a result in just 36 months, we have grown to serve more than 8000 clients across 58 countries.