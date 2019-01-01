About Kia Roberts
Kia Roberts is the founder and Principal of Triangle Investigations, an investigations group dedicated to conducting confidential fact-finding investigations. Previously, Roberts was the NFL's first-ever director of investigations, a position in which she examined allegations of violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy (the NFL's Code of Conduct). Before joining the NFL, Roberts spent nearly a decade as a senior assistant district attorney in the Kings County District Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York.