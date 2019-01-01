As president of Deutsch Los Angeles, Kim Getty leads a team of entrepreneurial thinkers devoted to helping businesses grow. Since joining Deutsch in 2003, Getty has built the agency into one of the most innovative creative shops on the West Coast. She also serves as an adjunct professor at USC’s Annenberg School and sits on the board of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Getty has been recognized as one of the most powerful women in advertising by Business Insider and a top LA executive by the Los Angeles Business Journal.