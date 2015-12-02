Kim Lachance Shandrow

9 Business Ideas for People Looking to Cash in on the Marijuana Boom
Marijuana

Want to get in on the green rush but don't want to grow or sell pot? Here's a list of promising ancillary cannabis businesses to start.
15+ min read
Exclusive: 5 'Shark Tank' Stars Weigh in on the Marijuana Boom
Marijuana

Even Mr. Wonderful is high on the blazing cannabis biz, and he wants in. So does Barbara Corcoran.
7 min read
8 Celebrities Getting (Financially) High Off of the Budding Legal Weed Business
Marijuana

With so much green for the taking -- greenbacks and ganja -- it's a no-brainer, even for stony stars.
6 min read
Richard Branson: Just Say Yes to Smoking Pot With Your Kids
Radicals & Visionaries

The billionaire Brit dropped a smoke bomb of skunky parental advice at a conference for entrepreneurs yesterday.
3 min read
The First 'Not For Kids' Warning Label for Marijuana Products
Weed

Poison Control hopes kids will just say 'no' -- even if their parents don't.
5 min read
High and Mighty Report: U.S. Cannabis Retail Sales Exceeded $37.5 Million on 4/20
Marijuana

Marijuana-related sales were on fire on the legendary stoner holiday.
3 min read
The 411 on 4 Smoking Hot Marijuana Startups
Marijuana

A blunt look at a handful of budding cannabis businesses, just in time for the global pot-smoker's holiday.
6 min read
Whoopi Goldberg Launches Medical Marijuana Startup to Ease Menstrual Cramp Pain
Marijuana

The Oscar-winning actress is the latest celebrity to get in on the green rush, but one of the first to break the 'grass-ceiling.'
4 min read
Tommy Chong Could Have Easily Gone 'Up in Smoke,' But He's Still Making Millions
Marijuana

We visited the world's most famous stoner at his gorgeous California home to chat about his first medical marijuana venture. And, boy, was the Chonger feisty.
2 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Toke on From Tommy Chong
Business

Get a load of the famous stoner's business wisdom in a few, quick hits. It's funny, but oh so true.
1 min read
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man
Marijuana

The staid, old vending machine concept is getting baked. Where? Dude, we're talking Colorado, bro, where it's legal to get stoned.
3 min read
