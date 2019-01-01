Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, executive, angel investor, and CEO of the global marketing technology company Amobee. Laid off from her first job at an internet startup, Kim began her journey as an entrepreneur from her kitchen, becoming a multi-millionaire by the time she was 30, and selling her last company for $235 million in 2014. Kim has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and has been profiled by CNN Money, The New York Times, and Forbes. Kim’s passion to help young entrepreneurs achieve success and is an early stage angel investor in over 70 startups, 14 of which have successfully been acquired by some of the largest Fortune 500 companies. Her first book, The Execution Factor, is designed to help entrepreneurs through mastering execution and will be released by McGraw Hill this fall.