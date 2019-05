Kim Scott is the author of theandbestseller Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss Without Losing your Humanity . Scott led AdSense, YouTube and Doubleclick teams at Google and then joined Apple University to develop and teach “Managing at Apple.” Scott has been a CEO coach at Dropbox, Qualtrics, Twitter and several other tech companies. Additional information is available at www.radicalcandor.com . Follow her on Twitter @kimballscott