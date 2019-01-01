There are no Videos in your queue.
Kim Scott
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Candor, Inc.
About Kim Scott
Kim Scott is the author of the New York Times
and Wall Street Journal
bestseller Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss Without Losing your Humanity
. Scott led AdSense, YouTube and Doubleclick teams at Google and then joined Apple University to develop and teach “Managing at Apple.” Scott has been a CEO coach at Dropbox, Qualtrics, Twitter and several other tech companies. Additional information is available at www.radicalcandor.com
. Follow her on Twitter @kimballscott
.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
