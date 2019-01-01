My Queue

Kim Scott

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Candor, Inc.

About Kim Scott

Kim Scott is the author of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss Without Losing your Humanity. Scott led AdSense, YouTube and Doubleclick teams at Google and then joined Apple University to develop and teach “Managing at Apple.” Scott has been a CEO coach at Dropbox, Qualtrics, Twitter and several other tech companies. Additional information is available at www.radicalcandor.com. Follow her on Twitter @kimballscott.