Kim Wood's writing has appeared in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency and Out Magazine, and aired on NPR. She is currently writing her first novel, which was begun with the support of the MacDowell Colony.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Kim Wood's writing has appeared in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency and Out Magazine, and aired on NPR. She is currently writing her first novel, which was begun with the support of the MacDowell Colony.