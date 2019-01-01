My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kimberley Kasper

Kimberley Kasper

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer of Jobvite

About Kimberley Kasper

Kimberley Kasper is the chief marketing officer of Jobvite and is responsible for all aspects of Jobvite’s marketing. She has 20 years of leadership experience developing and managing strategic-marketing initiatives in the high-tech sector. Prior to Jobvite, Kasper served as vice president of marketing at Taleo, a talent-management platform company that was sold to Oracle.