Kimberley Kasper is the chief marketing officer of Jobvite and is responsible for all aspects of Jobvite’s marketing. She has 20 years of leadership experience developing and managing strategic-marketing initiatives in the high-tech sector. Prior to Jobvite, Kasper served as vice president of marketing at Taleo, a talent-management platform company that was sold to Oracle.
