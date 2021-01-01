Kinjel Shah

Latest

Stocks

Vaccine Stocks Down Following Merck's COVID-19 Pill Success

Stocks of several COVID-19 vaccine makers declined on Friday after Merck (MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19

Stocks

Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV's Deal With RGNX, LLY COVID Drug's Government Order Win

AbbVie (ABBV) buys rights to Regenexbio's gene therapy candidate for chronic retinal diseases. Lilly (LLY) will supply additional doses of its COVID-1...

Stocks

7 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in September

The P/B ratio is emerging as a convenient tool to identify low-priced stocks that have high-growth prospects.

Stocks

4 Big Drugmaker Stocks to Watch Out For as Recovery Gains Steam

Most Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry players' Q2 results were strong. Regulatory/pipeline updates related to COVID-19 medicines/vaccines continue t...

Stocks

Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE's COVID Jab Full Approval by FDA, JNJ's Booster Data

FDA approves Pfizer's (PFE) BLA for COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. J&J (JNJ) released data supporting use of the booster shot.

Stocks

3 Big Drug/Biotech Outperformers Worth Keeping an Eye On (Revised)

Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) are three large drugmakers that have outperformed the industry and are good stocks to hold for th...

