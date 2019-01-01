My Queue

Kira Halevy

Kira Halevy

Guest Writer
Business strategist, marketer, educator

About Kira Halevy

Kira Halevy writes about social impact entrepreneurs and cutting-edge startups for Free Enterprise, a digital magazine by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She is a veteran marketing strategist and real estate entrepreneur. Halevy teaches business communication to graduate students at Baruch College and earned her M.B.A. from NYU’s Stern School of Business. She has advised several startups on marketing strategy, including Helix Systems and Dashlane-acquired passOmatic.