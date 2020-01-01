Konstantin Kaiser

Konstantin Kaiser

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder of Evolute PR

About Konstantin Kaiser

Konstantin Kaiser is an experienced digital marketing consultant and data analyst with expertise in fintech, high-tech, and new markets. In 2018, he co-founded Strain Insider, a leading European cannabis online media outlet. As a passion project, Konstantin published a book about health and fitness.

More From Konstantin Kaiser

$136 Billion Reasons To Get Into The European Cannabis Market
Over There

$136 Billion Reasons To Get Into The European Cannabis Market

A new report predicts the EU to exceed the the U.S. Market by over 400 percent.
4 min read