K.R. Sanjiv is the chief technology officer for Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company. Sanjiv has more than 25 years of enterprise IT experience, including consulting, application development and technology development spanning multiple industry segments and diverse technology areas. Sanjiv holds a bachelor’s degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science -- Pilani.
