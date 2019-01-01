My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kraig Swensrud

Kraig Swensrud

Guest Writer
CMO of Campaign Monitor

About Kraig Swensrud

Kraig Swensrud is CMO of Campaign Monitor which provides email marketing software for business. With a focus on championing growth strategies, Kraig has led marketing at cloud technology companies like Salesforce for more than 20 years.
 