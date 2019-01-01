My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Krish Nayak

Krish Nayak

Co- Founder, Taiki

About Krish Nayak

Krish Nayak is the co-Founder of Taiki. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing in UK. Before starting Taiki, he worked in Data science and analytics. Taiki will be his first entry into the food business. He believes that his learnings on the numerous food trips and global experiences will add to his venture. He likes to travel to specifically explore different culture and cuisines and playing tennis in his leisure time.