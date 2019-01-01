My Queue

Krishna Kumar

Founder and CEO, CropIn Technology

About Krishna Kumar

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO at CropIn Technology Solutions has a strong technical background and has worked extensively with technology all through his illustrious career in the corporate world. This tech whiz had an epiphany when he saw the plight farmers have been facing due to lack of information and changing climatic conditions. This led him to cut short his remarkable corporate career at GE and embark on a startup journey of his own. At CropIn, Mr. Krishna Kumar has made it possible to interconnect all the stakeholders at different levels of the agriculture ecosystem. Providing sustainable solutions for food, feed and fiber is his mainstay principle in life.