About Kristel Kruustük
Kristel Kruustük is co-founder and CEO of Testlio, an end-to-end QA management platform and community of highly vetted testers that help businesses deliver amazing customer experiences.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.