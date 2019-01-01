Emmy-winning journalist Kristen Aldridge has worked all over the world as host, anchor, reporter, writer and producer. As co-founder and CEO of Luminate, an inspirational media platform connecting luminaries, leaders and influencers representing the most forward-thinking organizations in the world, Aldridge knows the challenges that come with building a business from the ground up.

With an entrepreneurial background that spans a variety of fields, including entertainment, fashion, technology and media, Aldridge created the original web series Project Luminary to shine a light on all the remarkable people changing the world one big, bold dream at a time.

Bringing nearly a decade of experience hosting and creating content that garners millions of views for hugely recognizable brands like Yahoo!, ABC, CBS, Shape and ESPN, her mission is to empower future founders to believe that with the mindset, will and desire, anything is possible.