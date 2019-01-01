My Queue

Kristin Sherry

Creator of YouMap

About Kristin Sherry

Kristin Sherry is a three-time author, international speaker, career consultant and creator of the YouMap career profile. Her recent book, YouMap, was an Amazon #1 bestseller in Careers in the US, Canada and the UK.