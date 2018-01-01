Kristina Libby is a professor at New York University and the University of Florida. She is also the CEO of SoCu, a boutique agency, and the founder of Lōhm. Previously, Libby worked at Microsoft where she ran consumer PR. She has been published in and appeared in numerous publications including Entrepreneur, More, Cosmo, the Los Angeles Times and many more. In 2016, she published a book on social media entitled "You Don't Need Social Media, Unless You Are Doing It Right."
Women Entrepreneurs
For Those Women Looking to Get Into the C-Suite, This Unlikely Industry Is for You
Females are the winners of this $8 billion growing industry.