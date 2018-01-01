Kristina Libby

Kristina Libby

Guest Writer
Professor at the University of Florida and Founder of SoCu

Kristina Libby is a professor at New York University and the University of Florida. She is also the CEO of SoCu, a boutique agency, and the founder of LōhmPreviously, Libby worked at Microsoft where she ran consumer PR. She has been published in and appeared in numerous publications including Entrepreneur, More, Cosmo, the Los Angeles Times and many more. In 2016, she published a book on social media entitled "You Don't Need Social Media, Unless You Are Doing It Right."

 

