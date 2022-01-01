Kristina Priecelova

Head of Program and Content, Reflect Festival

Kristina Priecelova is the Head of Program and Content at Reflect Festival, the largest technology and future-focused event in Cyprus. Kristina is curating the program with the goal to promote the importance of future literacy, and foster a platform that aids Cyprus in its journey towards a global "tech island.”

