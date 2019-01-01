Kuldeep Chaudhary is currently Chief Executive Officer of ADOHM Adtech Pvt Ltd, a new age marketing platform powered by Artificial Intelligence. A B.E. in Electronics and Communications, Kuldeep co- founded ADOHM in the year 2017 along with his brothers Nishant and Sandeep (both engineers).

Starting his professional journey as an RF Engineer, Kuldeep went on to pursue an MBA in International Business from Technische Hochschule Nürnberg, Germany. Kuldeep also co-founded Nikulsan Technologies Pvt Ltd, a digital marketing firm in the year 2010.