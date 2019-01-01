Kunal Kishore Dhawan is the CEO of Navia Life Care, a healthcare startup based in Delhi. He is a former strategy and business development professional at Fresenius Kabi, a global pharmaceutical company, and with prior stints at PwC, GSK, Abbott Vascular and US-based VC firm Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse. Kunal is a Masters graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, and is responsible for strategy, business development and operations of the company, along with providing the medical perspective to the venture.
