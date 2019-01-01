Kunal Malhotra leads new product development and innovation within the Assurant Global Specialty business. He is charged with identifying new markets and developing innovative products with a focus on the company’s shared-economy insurance solutions. He has more than 15 years of experience in product development, and prior to Assurant held product management and development roles at LexisNexis and Ebix.
