My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kunal Malhotra

Kunal Malhotra

Guest Writer
Vice President of Global Specialty Innovation, Assurant

About Kunal Malhotra

Kunal Malhotra leads new product development and innovation within the Assurant Global Specialty business. He is charged with identifying new markets and developing innovative products with a focus on the company’s shared-economy insurance solutions. He has more than 15 years of experience in product development, and prior to Assurant held product management and development roles at LexisNexis and Ebix.