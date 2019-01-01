Kunal Prasad

Kunal is the co-founder and COO of CropIn. He has over 11 years of experience in technical and management arena, with substantial work in sales and business development, project management, product and customer experience.

Kunal has helped CropIn reach out to over 500,000 farmers in nine countries, solving critical changes of improving farm productivity, climate resilience, sustainability and food security in the past. He has extensive experience in working for the government, development agencies, cooperatives and farmer groups in India and helping small and marginal farmers adopt newer practices to be more sustainable.