About Kuty Shalev
Kuty Shalev is the founder of Clevertech, a New York City-based firm that designs, develops and deploys strategic software for businesses that want to transform themselves using the power of the web.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.