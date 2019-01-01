About Kyle Michaud
Kyle Michaud founded The Yoga Expo, which takes place in Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles annually. The Yoga Expo attracted over 94,000 attendees in 2017, and Michaud plans to keep expanding and progressing.
