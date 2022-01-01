Signing out of account, Standby...
Lak Ananth
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Managing Partner, Next47
Lak Ananth is CEO and managing partner of global venture-capital firm Next47 and serves on the board of several companies that he's helped grow beyond $1 billion valuations. He is the author of "Anticipate Failure," a practical guide for business leaders on common patterns of failure in innovation.
The 6 Reasons for Business Failure, and How to Address Them
From a lack of customer awareness to loss of execution focus, how failure happens, and why you should never shy away from analyzing it.
Las 6 razones del fracaso empresarial y cómo abordarlas
Desde la falta de conciencia del cliente hasta la pérdida del enfoque en la ejecución, cómo ocurre el error y por qué nunca debe evitar analizarlo.
Follow the Laws of Business Building to Secure Your Startup's Success
With the right foundation, your startup can overcome any crisis.
Siga las leyes del desarrollo empresarial para asegurar el éxito de su startup
Con la base adecuada, su startup puede superar cualquier crisis.