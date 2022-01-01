Lak Ananth

Lak Ananth

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Managing Partner, Next47

Lak Ananth is CEO and managing partner of global venture-capital firm Next47 and serves on the board of several companies that he's helped grow beyond $1 billion valuations. He is the author of "Anticipate Failure," a practical guide for business leaders on common patterns of failure in innovation.

Latest

Leadership

The 6 Reasons for Business Failure, and How to Address Them

From a lack of customer awareness to loss of execution focus, how failure happens, and why you should never shy away from analyzing it.

Liderazgo

Las 6 razones del fracaso empresarial y cómo abordarlas

Desde la falta de conciencia del cliente hasta la pérdida del enfoque en la ejecución, cómo ocurre el error y por qué nunca debe evitar analizarlo.

Starting a Business

Follow the Laws of Business Building to Secure Your Startup's Success

With the right foundation, your startup can overcome any crisis.

