About Lalit Bhagia

Lalit Bhagia is the Founder & CEO of Myrefers, a referral based jobs marketplace that has it’s own big data engine wherein natural language processing, contextual data analysis and a lot more is used in order to find best suited candidates for CXO level jobs. He was formerly associated as VP & Head- Digital for Star TV and had also built Digitas (Publicis Groupe) across APAC, serving as the EVP & Head - APAC.