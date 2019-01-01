About Lalitha Indrakanti
Lalitha Indrakanti is managing director for Cargill Business Services in India. Cargill Business Services India operates out of two centres in Bengaluru and Gurugram employing more than 2000 skilled professionals.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.