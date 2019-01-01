About Lara Stolman
Lara Stolman is a producer/director/writer of television and film. Her feature documentary "Swim Team" is currently on Netflix. She has also contributed to HuffPost and The New York Times.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.