My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lara Stolman

Lara Stolman

Guest Writer
Director-Producer-Writer

About Lara Stolman

Lara Stolman is a producer/director/writer of television and film. Her feature documentary "Swim Team" is currently on Netflix. She has also contributed to HuffPost and The New York Times.