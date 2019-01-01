My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Larry Gadea

Larry Gadea

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Envoy

About Larry Gadea

Larry Gadea is the Founder and CEO of Envoy, a visitor registration product getting rid of paper sign-in books and providing an iPad based guest sign-in experience to millions of visitors in 55 countries worldwide. Larry started his career as a software engineer at 17, having been recruited by Google out of high school. He later joined Twitter as one of the early people driving its ability to scale. Wanting to build a similar global company, in 2013 Larry went on to build the initial website and app for what eventually became Envoy. Larry holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Carleton University.