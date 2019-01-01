About Laura Patterson
Laura Patterson's 25-plus year career spans sales, customer experience and marketing. She co-founded VisionEdge Marketing in 1999 to help companies drive growth, create customer value and improve performance.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.