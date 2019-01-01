My Queue

Laura Pennington Briggs

Laura Pennington Briggs

VIP Contributor
Writer, Speaker, and Author

About Laura Pennington Briggs

Laura Pennington Briggs is the author of Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business and a former middle school teacher turned freelance writer, project manager, and online course creator. She's helped more than 8,000 students launch or optimize their freelance business since 2012.

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

By Laura Pennington Briggs

The Complete Guide to Starting and Scaling from Scratch

