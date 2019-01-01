There are no Videos in your queue.
Lauren Berger
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of InternQueen.com
About Lauren Berger
Lauren Berger is the founder and CEO of InternQueen.com, a free internship/career website and known as “The Intern Queen”. She is arguably the most in-demand career and internship expert and the author of two books; All Work No Pay and Welcome to the Real World.
