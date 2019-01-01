About Lauren Perkins

Lauren Perkins is a digital evangelist and tastemaker who delivers integrated solutions from a unique entrepreneurial perspective. Best known for combining her entrepreneurial experience with a 360 degree integrated approach, Lauren has provided solutions for start-ups to growing brands including, Crunch Fitness, Nike and Laser Cosmetica. She is currently the CEO and Founder at Perks Consulting, a full-service marketing agency specializing in the fusion of lifestyle and technology based in New York City.