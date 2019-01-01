During her 12-year stint at Sundance Film Festival, as well as working with clients such as Robert Redford and Zanna Rossi Roberts (senior editor, Marie Claire), not to mention shooting portraiture for luminaries such as Nelson Mandela, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Zuckerberg, photographer Lauri Levenfeld developed an eye, and a reputation, for stunning imagery.

Lauri now applies her expertise to The Project For Women, leveraging her years of experience shooting for fashion magazines to create memorable, brand-elevating images. Combined with her deep background in creative strategy and narrative, she now tells her subjects’ stories in the most compelling way possible, showcasing them on theprojectforwomen.com.