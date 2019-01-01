My Queue

Lavi Lazarovitz

Lavi Lazarovitz

Guest Writer
Head Security Researcher

About Lavi Lazarovitz

Lavi Lazarovitz leads a team of CyberArk Labs security researchers. He studies the methods and tactics used by attacker to penetrate and move laterally across organizational networks, and is responsible for devising effective detection and mitigation techniques to thwart these attacks. He previously served 11 years in the Israeli Air Force as a pilot and as an intelligence officer.