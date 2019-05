Layan Khamis is a 21-year-old graduate from the American University of Sharjah and the Content Manager at Tahawal . She is also interning at Tahawal’s partnering company V7 Legal . While aiming to strive in her legal career, she aspires to pursue her interest in writing and research with Tahawal. She is passionate about politics and women studies and aims to create her own charity organization in the future.