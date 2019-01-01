Lea Elaine Green is the senior content specialist at Volusion, an Austin, Texas-based ecommerce platform provider. An accomplished content marketer and writer who intimately understands the vital importance of narrative to brand management, she began as a copywriter and evolved her storytelling as a strategic planner. She now creatively applies narrative branding techniques alongside standardized research methods to explore the relationship between consumer stories and brand loyalty.
