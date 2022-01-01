Signing out of account, Standby...
Leana Wen
Dr. Leana Wen Celebrates a Silver Lining for Science
The mere fact that so many women scientists were poised to lead the global Covid-19 vaccine effort is remarkable, and will have an effect on girls for decades to come.
La Dra. Leana Wen celebra un rayo de luz para la ciencia
El mero hecho de que tantas científicas estuvieran preparadas para liderar el esfuerzo mundial de la vacuna Covid-19 es notable y tendrá un efecto en las niñas durante las próximas décadas.