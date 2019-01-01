Lee McMahon co-founded Support Legal having understood first-hand the disconnect in the legal profession between the way lawyers billed for their services and the way the client wanted to be billed. Having gained both top tier experience (King & Wood Mallesons and Herbert Smith Freehills) and blue chip commercial experience across five continents, including as a General Counsel, he also saw how innovation and technology could revolutionize the industry for all involved. Impatient at how slowly the legal world was embracing these opportunities, he’s happy to be off the clock, helping companies achieve their goals without draining their precious resources.

McMahon is the mastermind who has brought together the technology that enables Support Legal, creating a lean model that works efficiently for both the team and their clients. Clients of all sizes can benefit from his breadth of commercial experience, including heading the legal function of a UK publicly-traded mining company. McMahon’s enthusiasm, expertise and ardent support for his clients, make him a loyal partner for legal and business matters.



In 2016, McMahon gained a nomination for General Counsel of the Year at the Corporate Counsel Middle East awards. He is licensed to practice law in Australia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business (Management), a Bachelor of Laws and a graduate certificate in legal practice from the University of Technology, Sydney.