Leigh Fletcher is a senior sales executive at Santa Barbara, Calif.-based QAD, working with companies whose annual revenue exceeds $1 billion to help them reduce costs or increase revenue by using technology. He expresses his passion for sales improvement when posting on his blog Leigh-Fletcher.com. Fletcher is also working on his brother Michael Fletcher's startup, Lifemode, currently in the beta-testing stage.
